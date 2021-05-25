SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

50% of U.S. adults have received both COVID-19 vaccine doses, CDC says

By Staff Reuters
Posted May 25, 2021 5:53 pm
Nearly one out of two Americans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, while half the citizens above the age of 18 in the country have been fully vaccinated, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency said 164,378,258 people, or 49.5 per cent of the total U.S. population, had received at least one dose, while 131,078,608 people, or 50 per cent of the adult population, in the country are fully vaccinated.

The United States has administered 287,788,872 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 359,004,955 doses, according to the agency.

Trending Stories

Those figures are up from the 286,890,900 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by May 24 out of the 357,250,475 doses delivered.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech as well as Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

