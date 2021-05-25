Menu

SIU investigating fatal St. Catharines collision involving mini-motorcycle

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 25, 2021 5:47 pm
Niagara Regional Police are investigating a fatal collision in Grimsby near Main Street East and Nelles Road South from Saturday May 1, 2021. View image in full screen
Niagara Regional Police are investigating a fatal collision in Grimsby near Main Street East and Nelles Road South from Saturday May 1, 2021. Don Mitchell / Global News

The province’s police watchdog says it’s investigating a fatal collision involving a mini-motorcycle in St. Catharines, Ont., Tuesday morning.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says the gas-powered cycle with a helmet-less rider was initially spotted by Niagara police travelling down Welland Avenue around 10 a.m.

The cycle eventually turned onto York Street while being followed by an officer and crashed into a pole during an attempted left-turn onto Taylor Avenue.

The man was transported to hospital before being pronounced dead, according to investigators.

