SIU investigating fatal St. Catharines collision involving mini-motorcycle

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The province’s police watchdog says it’s investigating a fatal collision involving a mini-motorcycle in St. Catharines, Ont., Tuesday morning.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says the gas-powered cycle with a helmet-less rider was initially spotted by Niagara police travelling down Welland Avenue around 10 a.m.

Read more: Haldimand OPP begin wearing body cameras as part of evaluation program

The cycle eventually turned onto York Street while being followed by an officer and crashed into a pole during an attempted left-turn onto Taylor Avenue.

The man was transported to hospital before being pronounced dead, according to investigators.

4:17 Grim statistics from OPP collision and fatality report Grim statistics from OPP collision and fatality report – Mar 19, 2021

Advertisement