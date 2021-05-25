AstraZeneca vaccine doses for early 2nd shots arrive in KFL&A

Send this page to someone via email

Pharmacist and chair of the Ontario Pharmacists Association Jen Bakers holds a small brown bag in her hand with 300 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

It’s her share of the vaccine that is set to expire at the end of the month.

“Pharmacies that are participating, most of us are proactively reaching out to their patients. I have maybe about 50 people left on my list that I’m actually sending rescheduling links out to,” said Baker.

The provincial government waited until Friday to make second doses of the vaccine available to people who had a first shot of AstraZeneca between March 10 and March 19. The recommended interval between the first and second doses is at least 12 weeks but the second shot is being offered to that group after 10 weeks to use doses before they expire.

Story continues below advertisement

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health’s medical officer was anticipating the vaccines would arrive over the weekend.

“We will work with our pharmacy partners to distribute to them. The large chains get it through an independent distributor that the government works with and the smaller chains will be getting it through us,” Moore said on Friday.

Larry Whitmarsh came to the Loyalist Pharmasave in Amherstview to confirm his June appointment for his second vaccination shot when he found out he qualified for the newly released vaccine.

“My second appointment, I was supposed to go on the seventh but now I’m getting in early, which I’m happy,” said Whitmarsh.

6:05 What you should know about getting a second AstraZeneca shot What you should know about getting a second AstraZeneca shot

It may not be as easy for others in the region as it was for Whitmarsh.

Story continues below advertisement

KFL&A Public Health has told Global Kingston that of the 46 pharmacies that participated in the initial pilot program involving the vaccine starting in March, only 27 are taking part in the shortened second-dose first delivery round announced Friday.

Baker says the remaining participating pharmacies may have space for some individuals.

“Our locally curated ygkvax.com website is being updated as quickly as possible with pharmacies that are participating, have stock and appointments available,” said Baker.