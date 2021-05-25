22-year-old Elora, Ont. woman killed in rollover crash: OPP

Wellington County OPP say a 22-year-old woman has died following a rollover crash on Saturday in Puslinch, Ont.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Wellington Road 34 and Concession 4 at around 2:50 a.m. for reports of a single-vehicle collision.
Police said the car left the roadway and rolled over several times. The driver, Gursonia Kaur Kundi of Elora, was pronounced dead at the scene.
OPP did not comment on the investigation or what might have caused the car to leave the road.
