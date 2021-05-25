Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

22-year-old Elora, Ont. woman killed in rollover crash: OPP

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 25, 2021 5:20 pm
An OPP detachment sign. View image in full screen
An OPP detachment sign. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Wellington County OPP say a 22-year-old woman has died following a rollover crash on Saturday in Puslinch, Ont.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Wellington Road 34 and Concession 4 at around 2:50 a.m. for reports of a single-vehicle collision.

Read more: Guelph police investigating scam that involves 2 people in a fake taxi

Police said the car left the roadway and rolled over several times. The driver, Gursonia Kaur Kundi of Elora, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trending Stories

OPP did not comment on the investigation or what might have caused the car to leave the road.

Click to play video: 'York Regional Police release dashcam video after driver spotted 12-year-old driving car, called 911' York Regional Police release dashcam video after driver spotted 12-year-old driving car, called 911
York Regional Police release dashcam video after driver spotted 12-year-old driving car, called 911
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crash tagCollision tagGuelph tagGuelph News tagwellington county opp tagRollover Crash tagElora Ontario tagPuslinch Ontario tagOPP Elora tagOPP Puslinch tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers