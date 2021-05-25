Wayne Gretzky stepping away from role with Edmonton Oilers

Send this page to someone via email

Wayne Gretzky has announced he is stepping away from his role with the Edmonton Oilers.

In a statement on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, the Great One said he is stepping away as vice chairman of the Oilers effective Tuesday.

“The Oilers, their fans, and the city of Edmonton have meant the world to me and my family for over four decades — and that will never end,” he said.

“Given the pandemic and other life changes, I realize I will not be able to dedicate the time nor effort needed to support this world-class organization.”

Gretzky went on to thank Daryl and Renee Katz, their family and the team for the support and friendship over the years.

Earlier this year, Gretzky lost his father, Walter, who passed away at the age of 82.

The resignation comes one day after the Oilers were eliminated from the NHL playoffs in a 4-3 triple overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

Gretzky has been the vice chairman with the organization since 2016.

Previously, Gretzky was with the Phoenix Coyotes, where he spent time as a part-owner, coach and head of hockey operations.

Gretzky spent his most successful on-ice years as an Oiler winning four Stanley Cup championships with the team.