Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Dozens of Manitoba scofflaws turned away at Ontario border on long weekend: OPP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 25, 2021 4:34 pm
An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle. Don Mitchell / Global News

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have been cracking down on drivers trying to cross the border, and sent dozens of Manitobans packing when they tried to enter Ontario over the long weekend.

An OPP spokesperson told Global News that throughout the Victoria Day long weekend, more than 1,200 out-of-province vehicles were screened at the Manitoba/Ontario border on Highway 17.

A total of 42 vehicles from Manitoba were deemed to be travelling for non-essential reasons, according to COVID-19 protocols, and were refused entry under Ontario’s Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

Trudeau, officials outline support for Manitoba amid COVID-19 case surge
Trudeau, officials outline support for Manitoba amid COVID-19 case surge
