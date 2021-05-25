Dozens of Manitoba scofflaws turned away at Ontario border on long weekend: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have been cracking down on drivers trying to cross the border, and sent dozens of Manitobans packing when they tried to enter Ontario over the long weekend.

An OPP spokesperson told Global News that throughout the Victoria Day long weekend, more than 1,200 out-of-province vehicles were screened at the Manitoba/Ontario border on Highway 17.

A total of 42 vehicles from Manitoba were deemed to be travelling for non-essential reasons, according to COVID-19 protocols, and were refused entry under Ontario’s Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

