Crime

Brandon police bust cocaine trafficking ring, 11 people arrested

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 25, 2021 2:16 pm
Drugs and cash seized by Brandon police as part of Project Brazen. View image in full screen
Drugs and cash seized by Brandon police as part of Project Brazen. Brandon Police

Eleven people have been arrested as the result of an organized crime investigation into cocaine trafficking by Brandon police.

Project Brazen, conducted in collaboration with Winnipeg Police Service, RCMP D Division and Manitoba Prosecution Service, took place between February 2020 and this May. Police seized a total of 4 kg of cocaine and more than $100,000 in cash, as well as items believed to be the proceeds of crime.

Brandon police said the project targeted a ‘sophisticated and prolific group’ of traffickers importing and selling cocaine — as well as other drugs — within the Manitoba city.

Trending Stories

Read more: Winnipeg police lay further charges in massive, inter-provincial drug ring bust

Project Brazen’s goal was to target individuals importing and selling cocaine and other drugs within the City of Brandon.

The 11 accused, all between the ages of 19 and 31, are facing numerous offences, including trafficking cocaine, possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, possessing the proceeds of crime, and conspiracy to possess the proceeds of crime.

Click to play video: 'Project Matriarch breaks up Point Douglas crack trafficking ring' Project Matriarch breaks up Point Douglas crack trafficking ring
Project Matriarch breaks up Point Douglas crack trafficking ring – Apr 20, 2021
