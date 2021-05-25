Brandon police bust cocaine trafficking ring, 11 people arrested

Send this page to someone via email

Eleven people have been arrested as the result of an organized crime investigation into cocaine trafficking by Brandon police.

Project Brazen, conducted in collaboration with Winnipeg Police Service, RCMP D Division and Manitoba Prosecution Service, took place between February 2020 and this May. Police seized a total of 4 kg of cocaine and more than $100,000 in cash, as well as items believed to be the proceeds of crime.

Members of BPS Organized Crime Section recently seized 4kg of cocaine following a 15 month investigation – Project BRAZEN 10 individuals were arrested this month following 7 residential searches. For more detailed information:https://t.co/aw1anrtXu2 #BDNMB @wpgpolice @rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/DmiSJOuDrg — Brandon Police (@BrandonPolice) May 25, 2021

Brandon police said the project targeted a ‘sophisticated and prolific group’ of traffickers importing and selling cocaine — as well as other drugs — within the Manitoba city.

The 11 accused, all between the ages of 19 and 31, are facing numerous offences, including trafficking cocaine, possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, possessing the proceeds of crime, and conspiracy to possess the proceeds of crime.

