Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

N.S. RCMP investigating homicide after man shot in Yarmouth

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted May 25, 2021 1:15 pm
The RCMP Southwest Nova Major Crime Unit is investigating a homicide that occurred in Yarmouth. View image in full screen
The RCMP Southwest Nova Major Crime Unit is investigating a homicide that occurred in Yarmouth. Global News

RCMP are investigating a homicide in Yarmouth, N.S. after a man was shot.

Police were called to a home on King Street at 11:30 p.m. Monday to respond to a call involving a shooting.

Officers found a 41-year-old man outside the home.

Read more: Man charged with second-degree murder in downtown Halifax stabbing

EHS was on scene, but the man died from his injuries.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Chester Street in the town has been closed as the investigation continues.

Trending Stories

It is being led by the RCMP Southwest Nova Major Crime Unit and involves the RCMP Forensic Identification Section, Yarmouth GIS and Yarmouth Town members.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call Yarmouth Town RCMP at 902-742-8777 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia gets $4.7-million to target gun violence, human trafficking' Nova Scotia gets $4.7-million to target gun violence, human trafficking
Nova Scotia gets $4.7-million to target gun violence, human trafficking – Apr 24, 2019
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagRCMP tagShooting tagHomicide tagFatal Shooting tagNS RCMP tagYarmouth tagYarmouth Town RCMP tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers