N.S. RCMP investigating homicide after man shot in Yarmouth

RCMP are investigating a homicide in Yarmouth, N.S. after a man was shot.

Police were called to a home on King Street at 11:30 p.m. Monday to respond to a call involving a shooting.

Officers found a 41-year-old man outside the home.

EHS was on scene, but the man died from his injuries.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Chester Street in the town has been closed as the investigation continues.

It is being led by the RCMP Southwest Nova Major Crime Unit and involves the RCMP Forensic Identification Section, Yarmouth GIS and Yarmouth Town members.

Anyone with information is asked to call Yarmouth Town RCMP at 902-742-8777 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

