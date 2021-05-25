COVID-19: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on May 25

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Monday:

City of Toronto reaches COVID-19 vaccine milestone

City officials said on Tuesday that Toronto has reached 65 per cent vaccine coverage — of at least one dose — as it nears almost two million COVID-19 vaccine shots.

So far, a total of 1,986,966 doses have been administered.

“Team Toronto has reached this goal thanks to a vaccination network that includes the City, Toronto Public Health, hospitals, pharmacies, Ontario Health Teams, Local Health Integration Networks, community clinics, primary care physicians and community groups – a network of more than 350 vaccination partners,” officials said.

Officials said as of Monday evening, about 718,648 people have booked a COVID-19 vaccination appointments at a City-run clinic.

Ontarians who received 1st AstraZeneca vaccine mid-March can book 2nd shot

The province’s top doctor said last week that those who got their first jab of AstraZeneca between March 10 and March 19 during a pilot project at some pharmacies and doctors’ offices will be prioritized for the second dose.

Ontarians will be able to get receipt of 1st, 2nd COVID-19 vaccinations online May 25

The Ontario government says residents will be able to access proof of their COVID-19 vaccination online starting May 25.

Ontarians will be able to log in to the provincial portal at Ontario.ca to get a PDF copy of their vaccination receipt for both their first and second shots.

Residents can access the receipt by logging in to “book a vaccine” with their health card information and an option will appear that says “Vaccination receipts: Download and view receipts for your COVID-19 vaccinations.”

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported 1,039 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Of those:

419 were in Toronto

231 were in Peel Region

77 were in York Region

60 were in Durham Region

38 were in Halton Region

Ontario is reporting 1,446 new COVID-19 cases on Victoria Day Monday and 1,039 on Tuesday. The provincial total now stands at 524,950.

The province released two sets of data due to the holiday.

Tuesday’s case count is the lowest daily increase since March 6, as daily cases continue to trend downwards. Although testing volumes were well below normal over the last two days relative to daily totals, test positivity remained at a level seen over the last two weeks.

Variants of concern in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) detected so far in the province which consist of the B.1.1.7 (first detected in the United Kingdom), B.1.351 (first detected in South Africa), P.1 (first detected in Brazil), as well as mutations that have no determined lineage.

The B.1.1.7 VOC is currently the dominating known strain at 120,130 variant cases, which is up by 985 since the previous day, 817 B.1.351 variant cases which is up by nine, and 2,462 P.1 variant cases which is up by 40.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,771 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of one death since yesterday. Thirteen virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 35 current outbreaks in homes, which is unchanged from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 51 active cases among long-term care residents 102 active cases among staff — down by one and unchanged, respectively, in the last day.

NOTE: This page will be updated throughout the day.

— With files from The Canadian Press