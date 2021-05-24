SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Longueuil man arrested after police bust illegal gathering at gym

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 24, 2021 5:36 pm
Close-up of a Longueuil police insignia in Longueuil, Que., February 15, 2019. View image in full screen
Close-up of a Longueuil police insignia in Longueuil, Que., February 15, 2019. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

A 49-year-old man was arrested Monday afternoon in Longueuil for allegedly organizing a gathering in what is described as an “underground gym” by police on Montreal’s south shore.

Longueil police officers busted the gathering of around 60 people around 12:30 p.m. in the Saint-Hubert borough, where COVID-19 restrictions remain in effect.

Police spokesperson Mélanie Mercille said police had barricaded the underground gymnasium located on Kimber Boulevard last week.

The suspect allegedly removed the barriers to enter the building, according to police.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Quebec ends regional emergency measures as province adds fewer than 500 new COVID-19 cases

“We therefore proceeded to arrest the individual for obstruction and mischief,” Mercille said, adding that the man remains in custody.

Story continues below advertisement

He is being questioned by investigators.

Police say the suspect, who lives in Saint-Hubert, reportedly invited people online to the location. About 60 people were there when the police arrived, but most attendees left.

The City of Longueuil is under the province’s pandemic red zone designation, which prohibits gyms from operating with few exceptions for indoor activities.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagCOVID tagLongueuil tagLongueuil Police tagSaint-Hubert tagQuebec red zone tagLongueuil gym bust tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers