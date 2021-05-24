Menu

Canada

Concern grows for missing 28-year-old Surrey man not seen in over a week

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 24, 2021 3:49 pm
Bernard Grempel has not been seen since May 14 and his family is very worried about him. View image in full screen
Bernard Grempel has not been seen since May 14 and his family is very worried about him. Surrey RCMP

A Surrey family is asking for the public’s help after their loved one went missing more than a week ago.

Bernard Grempel was last seen on surveillance video at 8:45 p.m. on Friday, May 14, at the intersection of 100th Avenue and 151st Street in Surrey.

He was then seen buying something from the 7-11 with his debit card.

Bernard was captured on surveillance video at the 7-11 on May 14.
Bernard was captured on surveillance video at the 7-11 on May 14. Surrey RCMP

This is the last known sighting of the man.

The family of the 28-year-old says he is in need of medication for mental health.

Grempel is described as Caucasian, 6 ft tall, weighing 150 pounds, with shoulder-length curly brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, red sweatpants and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers.

