Concern grows for missing 28-year-old Surrey man not seen in over a week

A Surrey family is asking for the public’s help after their loved one went missing more than a week ago.
Bernard Grempel was last seen on surveillance video at 8:45 p.m. on Friday, May 14, at the intersection of 100th Avenue and 151st Street in Surrey.
He was then seen buying something from the 7-11 with his debit card.
This is the last known sighting of the man.
The family of the 28-year-old says he is in need of medication for mental health.
Grempel is described as Caucasian, 6 ft tall, weighing 150 pounds, with shoulder-length curly brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, red sweatpants and black Nike shoes.
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers.
