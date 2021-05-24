Concern grows for missing 28-year-old Surrey man not seen in over a week

Send this page to someone via email

A Surrey family is asking for the public’s help after their loved one went missing more than a week ago.

Bernard Grempel was last seen on surveillance video at 8:45 p.m. on Friday, May 14, at the intersection of 100th Avenue and 151st Street in Surrey.

He was then seen buying something from the 7-11 with his debit card.

Bernard was captured on surveillance video at the 7-11 on May 14. Surrey RCMP

This is the last known sighting of the man.

Story continues below advertisement

The family of the 28-year-old says he is in need of medication for mental health.

Grempel is described as Caucasian, 6 ft tall, weighing 150 pounds, with shoulder-length curly brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, red sweatpants and black Nike shoes.

1:34 What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.? What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.? – Sep 21, 2020

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers.