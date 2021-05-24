Edmonton Oilers ‘looking for redemption’ after Game 3 collapse

Send this page to someone via email

The season is on the line for the Edmonton Oilers Monday night in Winnipeg.

The Jets lead the best-of-seven series 3-0 after coming back from a 4-1 deficit in the third period to win 5-4 in overtime Sunday night.

“Last night was tough, but waking up today, you’re looking for redemption,” Oilers defenceman Adam Larsson said.

The Oilers were leading game three 4-1 with less than 10 minutes to go, but then gave up three goals in 3:03.

“Recognize the things we did last night. Recognize some of the mistakes we made. Get right back on the horse and get at it. It’s great that we play today,” Oilers head coach Dave Tippett said. “You don’t have to wallow in last night’s loss.”

The Oilers will be forced to make at least one lineup change. Forward Josh Archibald has been slapped with a one-game suspension for clipping Logan Stanley in the third period Sunday.

“You grieve when somebody passes away. We lost a hockey game. We’re not grieving on anybody,” Tippett said. “If you feel sorry for yourself or you’re going to wallow around for a few days, then we’re going to be in trouble.”

The Oilers and Jets are on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m. The game starts at 7:45 p.m.

