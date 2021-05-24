Menu

Sports

Edmonton Oilers ‘looking for redemption’ after Game 3 collapse

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted May 24, 2021 4:31 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Recent news and highlights about the Edmonton Oilers.

The season is on the line for the Edmonton Oilers Monday night in Winnipeg.

The Jets lead the best-of-seven series 3-0 after coming back from a 4-1 deficit in the third period to win 5-4 in overtime Sunday night.

“Last night was tough, but waking up today, you’re looking for redemption,” Oilers defenceman Adam Larsson said.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers give Game 3 away in Winnipeg

The Oilers were leading game three 4-1 with less than 10 minutes to go, but then gave up three goals in 3:03.

“Recognize the things we did last night. Recognize some of the mistakes we made. Get right back on the horse and get at it. It’s great that we play today,” Oilers head coach Dave Tippett said. “You don’t have to wallow in last night’s loss.”

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers in big hole after OT loss to Jets in Game 2

The Oilers will be forced to make at least one lineup change. Forward Josh Archibald has been slapped with a one-game suspension for clipping Logan Stanley in the third period Sunday.

“You grieve when somebody passes away. We lost a hockey game. We’re not grieving on anybody,” Tippett said. “If you feel sorry for yourself or you’re going to wallow around for a few days, then we’re going to be in trouble.”

The Oilers and Jets are on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m. The game starts at 7:45 p.m.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg resident a huge Edmonton Oilers fan' Winnipeg resident a huge Edmonton Oilers fan
Winnipeg resident a huge Edmonton Oilers fan
