‘A good sign’: Nova Scotia reports 49 new COVID-19 cases, lowest number in a month

Nova Scotia reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the lowest number of new cases the province has seen since April.

The last time single-day case numbers were this low was on April 23, when 44 new cases were announced — back at the beginning of the third, and worst, wave of COVID-19 in the province. Within days of that, Nova Scotia began reporting triple-digit case numbers.

While the province has been back in the double digits for new cases since May 17, Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, warned Monday that Nova Scotia is not out of the woods yet.

“The number of positive cases being reported today is lower,” said Strang in a release.

“While that is a good sign, our testing numbers are also down today. Our testing centres are open, and I encourage those that are out to stop in and get tested.”

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 4,364 tests on Sunday, the lowest number of new daily tests since April 19.

A further 98 people have recovered from COVID-19 and the number of active cases in the province has fallen to 894.

There are 41 new cases of COVID-19 in the province’s central zone and eight in the eastern zone. Community spread has been confirmed in the central health zone and in the Sydney region.

There are 72 people in hospital, including 19 in ICU.

Updated vaccination numbers aren’t available today, but on Saturday the province marked a milestone in administering 500,000 doses of the vaccine. Forty-five per cent of Nova Scotians have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Today, I received my first dose of vaccine,” said Premier Iain Rankin in the release.

“The spirit at the vaccine clinics is extraordinary. I can’t thank front-line workers enough for the important work they’re doing to ensure that we are all protected.”

