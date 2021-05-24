Menu

Canada

“I’m overwhelmed” Kelowna centenarian celebrates birthday with vintage car drive-by

By Darrian Matassa-Fung & Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted May 24, 2021 2:00 pm
Click to play video: '“I’m overwhelmed I can’t believe it” Pandemic-style birthday for a 104-year-old Kelowna man includes a procession of vintage cars.' “I’m overwhelmed I can’t believe it” Pandemic-style birthday for a 104-year-old Kelowna man includes a procession of vintage cars.
“I’m overwhelmed I can’t believe it” Pandemic-style birthday for a 104-year-old Kelowna man includes a procession of vintage cars.

One of Kelowna’s oldest residents had a very special birthday celebration.

Herbert Reimche turned 104-years-old on Sunday, May 23.

“I have a hard time believing it myself,” said Reimche.

Reimche was treated to a vintage car drive-by outside of his home for his impressive birthday.

“I’m overwhelmed, I can’t believe it.”

Friends and family of Reimche didn’t want to let the birthday go uncelebrated, so they thought of the drive-by, which is very pandemic friendly.

“He’s a very special man, he’s very outgoing, very friendly,” said Twyla Gimbel, Reiche’s daughter. “The neighbourhood just loves him as much as I do.”

Story continues below advertisement

The drive-by had many vintage cars in the makeshift parade, including a Ford 1939 Model T.

“Which used to have when he first came to the Okanagan in 1939,” his daughter told Global News.

Read more: N.B. man believed to be oldest Canadian-born man flooded with birthday cards

So how does one reach an age not many get to celebrate?

“Always having something to do, something to look forward too,” said Reimche.

“I spent a lot of time (figuring out how to stay busy). I look on the bright side of things, I’m an optimist and that goes a long way.”

Click to play video: '94-year-old Frank Atchison marks midway point in 260 km fundraising walk' 94-year-old Frank Atchison marks midway point in 260 km fundraising walk
94-year-old Frank Atchison marks midway point in 260 km fundraising walk – May 6, 2021
