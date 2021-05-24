“I’m overwhelmed” Kelowna centenarian celebrates birthday with vintage car drive-by

Send this page to someone via email

One of Kelowna’s oldest residents had a very special birthday celebration.

Herbert Reimche turned 104-years-old on Sunday, May 23.

“I have a hard time believing it myself,” said Reimche.

Reimche was treated to a vintage car drive-by outside of his home for his impressive birthday.

“I’m overwhelmed, I can’t believe it.”

Friends and family of Reimche didn’t want to let the birthday go uncelebrated, so they thought of the drive-by, which is very pandemic friendly.

“He’s a very special man, he’s very outgoing, very friendly,” said Twyla Gimbel, Reiche’s daughter. “The neighbourhood just loves him as much as I do.”

The drive-by had many vintage cars in the makeshift parade, including a Ford 1939 Model T.

“Which used to have when he first came to the Okanagan in 1939,” his daughter told Global News.

So how does one reach an age not many get to celebrate?

“Always having something to do, something to look forward too,” said Reimche.

“I spent a lot of time (figuring out how to stay busy). I look on the bright side of things, I’m an optimist and that goes a long way.”

