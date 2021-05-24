Menu

Canada

Man taken to hospital after early-morning shooting in Pictou

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted May 24, 2021 11:36 am
A man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Pictou in the early hours of Victoria Day morning. View image in full screen
A man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Pictou in the early hours of Victoria Day morning. Global News

The Pictou County District RCMP is investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in Pictou in the early hours of Victoria Day morning.

In a release, RCMP said officers responded to a call of a shooting at commercial lodging in Pictou around 12:30 a.m. Monday. A 32-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Halifax Regional Police arrest three suspects in latest homicide case

“It is believed the parties are known to one another,” the release said. “Police have a heavy presence in the community as they continue the investigation.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the RCMP and Crime Stoppers.

