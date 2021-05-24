Halifax police take suspect into custody after Victoria Day stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are at the scene of a stabbing that took place Victoria Day morning in the Halifax area.

In a release, police say officers responded to a report of a weapons complaint with a male injured in the 0 to 100 block of Old Sambro Road in Halifax.

There, they found a man with non-life-threatening injuries consistent with a stab wound.

“A number of officers are currently on scene, including K-9,” said the release, issued at 11 a.m.

“Police have a suspect in custody and are not searching for others at this time. There is no risk to the public.”

The release said the investigation is in the early stages and investigators with the forensic identification section of the integrated criminal investigation division are assisting.

The release said there is no disruption to pedestrian or vehicle traffic.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.