Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - George Floyd: Rally held in Minneapolis ahead of 1-year anniversary of his death

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Halifax police take suspect into custody after Victoria Day stabbing

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted May 24, 2021 10:38 am
The sign at the Halifax Regional Police headquarters on Gottingen Street on Feb. 20, 2021. View image in full screen
The sign at the Halifax Regional Police headquarters on Gottingen Street on Feb. 20, 2021. Alexa MacLean/Global News

Halifax Regional Police are at the scene of a stabbing that took place Victoria Day morning in the Halifax area.

In a release, police say officers responded to a report of a weapons complaint with a male injured in the 0 to 100 block of Old Sambro Road in Halifax.

There, they found a man with non-life-threatening injuries consistent with a stab wound.

“A number of officers are currently on scene, including K-9,” said the release, issued at 11 a.m.

Trending Stories

“Police have a suspect in custody and are not searching for others at this time. There is no risk to the public.”

Read more: Man charged with second-degree murder in downtown Halifax stabbing

Story continues below advertisement

The release said the investigation is in the early stages and investigators with the forensic identification section of the integrated criminal investigation division are assisting.

The release said there is no disruption to pedestrian or vehicle traffic.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagHalifax tagHalifax Regional Police tagStabbing tagInjuries tagweapons complaint tagStab tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers