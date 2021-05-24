What’s open and closed this Victoria Day Monday in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Happy holiday long weekend, Montrealers.

Here is what is open and closed on this Victoria Day and Journée nationale des patriotes Monday in the city.

Open

Montreal’s public markets such as Atwater and Jean-Talon are open for the day.

Garbage, recycling and other other waste pickup are maintained according to their regular schedule. The Montreal North borough, however, has pushed back its operations to Tuesday.

Ecocentres are open.

The Biodôme, the Botanical Garden et the Planetarium are all accepting visitors — but access is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Most SAQ locations are open but the liquor commission suggests checking your store’s hours online.

The city’s online services are maintained, but emails will only be checked the following day.

Closed

Federal, provincial and municipal offices are closed on the holiday Monday.

Most bank branches are also closed for the day.

Post offices aren’t open and there is no mail delivery.

The Montreal municipal courthouse is closed and will reopen Tuesday.