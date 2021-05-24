Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - George Floyd: Rally held in Minneapolis ahead of 1-year anniversary of his death

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

What’s open and closed this Victoria Day Monday in Montreal

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted May 24, 2021 10:49 am
A closed sign hangs in the entrance of a clothing store in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough. View image in full screen
A closed sign hangs in the entrance of a clothing store in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough. Benson Cook / Global News

Happy holiday long weekend, Montrealers.

Here is what is open and closed on this Victoria Day and Journée nationale des patriotes Monday in the city.

Open

Montreal’s public markets such as Atwater and Jean-Talon are open for the day.

Garbage, recycling and other other waste pickup are maintained according to their regular schedule. The Montreal North borough, however, has pushed back its operations to Tuesday.

Ecocentres are open.

Trending Stories

The Biodôme, the Botanical Garden et the Planetarium are all accepting visitors — but access is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Most SAQ locations are open but the liquor commission suggests checking your store’s hours online.

Story continues below advertisement

The city’s online services are maintained, but emails will only be checked the following day.

Closed

Federal, provincial and municipal offices are closed on the holiday Monday.

Most bank branches are also closed for the day.

Post offices aren’t open and there is no mail delivery.

The Montreal municipal courthouse is closed and will reopen Tuesday.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
What's Open in Montreal tagMontreal Victoria Day tagfête des patriotes Monday tagOpen and closed Montreal tagOpen and closed Victoria Day tagVictoria Day Montreal tagWhat's open Journee nationale des patriotes tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers