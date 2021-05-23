Saskatchewan reports lowest daily COVID-19 case count in more than 2 months

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported 116 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the lowest daily case count the province has seen in more than two months.

Of the new cases, 41 are in Saskatoon, 18 are in the central east zone, 17 are in Regina, 11 are in the north central zone, seven are in each of the far northwest and northwest zones, five are in each of the south west and south east zones, two are in the central west zone and one is in each of the far north east and south central zones.

The last time Saskatchewan saw such a daily figure was on March 18, when officials recorded the same number.

The seven-day average of new cases is now sitting at 152, which works out 12.4 new cases per 100,000 people.

To date, Saskatchewan has had 45,605 cases in total. Right now, 1,662 are considered active.

Story continues below advertisement

The province reported one death associated with the virus on Sunday, a person over the age of 80 from the south east zone.

One hundred and twenty-four people are hospitalized, with 27 of them receiving intensive care.

No new variant of concern (VOC) lineages were reported in Saskatchewan on Sunday. In total, there have been 5,431 variants of concern identified by whole genome sequencing in Saskatchewan. Of those, 5,273 are B.1.1.7 (UK), 124 are P.1 (Brazilian), 24 are B.1.617 (Indian) and 10 are B.1.351 (SA).

Health-care workers across the province administered an additional 11,004 COVID-19 vaccines since the province’s last report on Friday. Including first and second doses, 656,388 shots have been given.

Sixty-nine per cent of Saskatchewan residents 30 and older have received their first dose, while 62 per cent of those 18 and older have also received their first dose.

1:33 SHA to begin administrating COVID-19 vaccines in elementary, high schools in June SHA to begin administrating COVID-19 vaccines in elementary, high schools in June