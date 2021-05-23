COVID-19 ‘catapulted’ N.B. drive-in theatre to welcome concerts, comedians

Send this page to someone via email

The owner of the Sussex, N.B., drive-in theatre says the pandemic expedited the venue’s plans to offer more than just movies.

“COVID catapulted us into that live entertainment area,” says Don Monahan, co-owner of the drive-in and campground. “I was planning on always doing that, but we pivoted more quickly than expected and we’re running with that again in 2021.”

N.B. comedian James Mullinger performed last year and will bring his act back again this year, Monahan says.

There are also several music artists, including Maestro Fresh-Wes, a Toronto-born rapper who moved to Saint John in October.

The drive-in was founded in 1967 but Monahan took over the business with his partner in 2019.

Like any other business, it was impossible to expect and plan for COVID-19.

“It was a bit scary at first, I must admit,” he says.

“It is a bit restrictive, but at the same time, at least people can get out and enjoy some form of safe entertainment,” Monahan says.

However, 2020 was still “busy” as an operation that provides “a safe area where people” can take in the action.

“We were properly aligned to survive and thrive,” Monahan says.

Lauren and Jacob Miller spent part of the weekend at the campground and took in their second movie at the drive-in with their daughter.

“We used to [go to the theatres] before COVID,” Jacob says.

But the drive-in, with few restrictions aside from masking up when using public facilities or the canteen, was “nice and normal” Lauren says.

Only 36 drive-in theatres remain in Canada, Monahan says, with five in the Maritimes.

But he hopes their popularity can continue to rebound and bridge the gap until concerts and packed crowds can return.