Sports

Edmonton Oilers shake things up for game three against Winnipeg Jets

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted May 23, 2021 1:33 pm
Edmonton Oilers and the Winnipeg Jets players rough it up during second period NHL Stanley Cup playoff action in Edmonton on Friday, May 21, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. View image in full screen
Edmonton Oilers and the Winnipeg Jets players rough it up during second period NHL Stanley Cup playoff action in Edmonton on Friday, May 21, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The Edmonton Oilers are making multiple lineup changes for game three of their series against the Winnipeg Jets Sunday.

Forwards Tyler Ennis, Gaetan Haas, and Devin Shore are expected to play for the first time in the post-season.

Read more: Mike Smith’s tough luck and other thoughts as Edmonton Oilers try to claw back against Winnipeg Jets

“It’s not abnormal to make some changes in your lineup and kind of structure things different, looking for a different look in certain situations,” head coach Dave Tippett said.

Alex Chiasson, Dominik Kahun, and James Neal will be scratched after playing the first two games.

“We have lots of depth throughout our lineup, even on our taxi squad,” captain Connor McDavid said. “We have guys who are very capable of stepping in and can produce and can contribute right away. It’s an absolute credit to those guys for keeping themselves ready for when their time is called.”

Story continues below advertisement

 

On defence, Ethan Bear and Tyson Barrie will switch spots, with Bear moving up to play with Darnell Nurse.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers in big hole after OT loss to Jets in Game 2

The Oilers have scored just one goal in the series with Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck stopping 70 of 71 shots.

“We’re still getting chances,” McDavid said. “I wouldn’t necessarily call them as good (of) chances as we normally get. But it’s the playoffs. It’s tougher. They’re not giving up much. They’re kind of sitting back and making us play through all five guys.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Jets lead the best-of-seven 2-0. Game three can be heard on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 3:30 p.m. The game starts at 5 p.m.

