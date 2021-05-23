Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Air India says passengers’ personal data compromised in hack

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted May 23, 2021 7:07 am
FILE- In this May 25, 2010 file photo, an Air India plane is seen in the background of slums adjoining the the international airport in Mumbai, India. Personal data of an unspecified number of travelers has been comprised in a hack of a company that manages customer data including credit cards, passports and phone numbers for India’s national carrier. The hackers were able to access ten years’ worth of data from the Atlanta-based SITA Passenger Service System that serves Air India, the airline said in a statement Friday. View image in full screen
FILE- In this May 25, 2010 file photo, an Air India plane is seen in the background of slums adjoining the the international airport in Mumbai, India. Personal data of an unspecified number of travelers has been comprised in a hack of a company that manages customer data including credit cards, passports and phone numbers for India’s national carrier. The hackers were able to access ten years’ worth of data from the Atlanta-based SITA Passenger Service System that serves Air India, the airline said in a statement Friday.

Personal data of an unspecified number of travelers has been compromised after a company that serves India’s national carrier was hacked, Air India said.

The hackers were able to access 10 years’ worth of data including names, passport and credit card details from the Atlanta-based SITA Passenger Service System, Air India said in a statement Friday.

Read more: Canada may extend travel ban on India, Pakistan as COVID-19 remains concern, feds say

It disclosed the scale of the breach nearly three months after it was first informed by the IT provider.

The breach that happened in late February had compromised the data of some major global airlines, too. SITA at that time had said that Singapore Airlines, New Zealand Air and Lufthansa were among those affected.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Air India said almost 4.5 million passengers globally were affected in the “highly sophisticated” attack but did not specify how many of them were its travelers. It said no password data was breached during the attack and that the company was investigating.

Click to play video: 'Indian villagers turn to unlicensed clinics as COVID-19 spreads to countryside' Indian villagers turn to unlicensed clinics as COVID-19 spreads to countryside
Indian villagers turn to unlicensed clinics as COVID-19 spreads to countryside

The company said it recommended in an email to its customers that they should change their account passwords as a precaution.

Air India started as a mail carrier in 1932 before gaining commercial popularity. It has been incurring losses since its 2007 merger with a state-owned domestic carrier, Indian Airlines. The debt-laden carrier is currently in the process of finding new buyers.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
India tagAir India tagAir india data hack tagAir india data hacked tagAir India hack taghack Air india tagpassenger data tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers