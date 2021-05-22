Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some youths after COVID-19 vaccination

By Radhika Anilkumar Reuters
Posted May 22, 2021 10:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Global National: May 22' Global National: May 22
Global National: May 22

Some teenagers and young adults who received COVID-19 vaccines experienced heart inflammation, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory group said, recommending further study of the rare condition.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices in a statement dated May 17 said it had looked into reports that a few young vaccine recipients, predominantly adolescents and young adults, and predominantly male, developed myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle.

The condition often goes away without complications and can be caused by a variety of viruses, the CDC group said.

Read more: How do you spot an adverse reaction following a COVID-19 vaccine? Experts explain

CDC monitoring systems had not found more cases than would be expected in the population, but members of the committee on vaccinations felt that healthcare providers should be made aware of the reports of the “potential adverse event,” the committee said in the statement.

Story continues below advertisement

It did not say how many people had been affected and recommended further investigation.

Dr. Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, said vaccines are known to cause myocarditis and would be important to monitor to see if it is causally related to the vaccine. It is important to look at the risk-benefit ratio, he added. “Vaccines are going to unequivocally be much more beneficial outweighing this very low, if conclusively established, risk.”

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Drop in COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy helps Canada play catch up' Drop in COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy helps Canada play catch up
Drop in COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy helps Canada play catch up

The CDC said the cases typically occurred within four days after receiving the mRNA vaccines. It did not specify which vaccines. The United States has given emergency authorization to two mRNA vaccines, from Moderna Inc and Pfizer/BioNTech .

Israel’s Health Ministry in April said it was examining a small number of cases of heart inflammation in people who had received Pfizer’s vaccine, though it had not yet drawn any conclusions. Most of the cases in Israel were reported among people up to age 30.

Story continues below advertisement

Pfizer at the time said it had not observed a higher rate of the condition than would normally be the case in the general population and that a causal link to the vaccine had not been established.

Read more: Why are people reporting irregular menstruation after the COVID-19 shot? Experts explain.

Pfizer and Moderna did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Saturday.

The CDC in late April, after news of the Israeli investigation, said it did not see a link between the two.

Earlier this month U.S. regulators expanded authorization of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 12 to 15.

The New York Times earlier reported on the CDC statement.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

© 2021 Reuters
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcovid vaccine tagCDC tagcoronavirus vaccines tagVaccine Side Effects tagcoronavirus vaccine side effects tagmyocarditis tagside effects vaccine tagvaccine heart inflammation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers