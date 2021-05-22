Boil water advisory issued for Pincourt, Que.

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Pincourt issued a boil water advisory to all residents on Saturday.

The municipality is asking people to not use tap water in the area without boiling it to a full boil for at least one minute.

Officials say recent water sample analyzes have shown the presence of bacteria that can be harmful to a person’s health and could cause vomiting, diarrhea and stomach pain.

“We invite you to share this notice with your acquaintances and neighbours, especially people who are isolated or whose health is precarious,” the city said in a statement.

The advisory is expected to last four days. Notices will be issued to residents as soon as the advisory is lifted.

The boil-water advisory goes for all uses, including drinking, washing produce, cooking and preparing food, making ice cubes, brushing teeth and giving water to pets.

“Dispose of ice cubes (don’t forget refrigerator reservoirs), drinks and foods prepared after May 20, 2021, with unboiled tap water,” the city said.

Washing clothes and showering or bathing is safe, but the city asks that people make sure children don’t drink the bathing water. More details about the advisory can be found here.