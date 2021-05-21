Council candidates team up in search of Edmonton’s worst road

Send this page to someone via email

A group of candidates running for seats on Edmonton’s city council are bonding over a shared disapproval of the state of the city’s roads, sidewalks and alleys.

“The lack of maintenance on our roads and streets, it gets brought up continually when I’m out doorknocking,” said Derek Hlady, who’s running in Ward Sipiwiyiniwak in west Edmonton.

He’s not the only one hearing frustrations about local infrastructure.

Tarcy Schindelka, running in Ward Papastew, said he thinks it’s a major issue for voters, and therefor should be one for council candidates too.

“When I saw other people speaking about this issue, it was easy to get in touch with them and say, ‘Hey, do you maybe want to get together and do something? Bring some awareness to this issue?” Schindelka said.

After meeting each other over social media, Schindelka, Hlady, Ali Haymour, Steve Weston and Tricia Velthuizen came up with the idea to run a contest.

“We want those who travel a bad road every day, or who have to put up with a bad road every single day, to nominate it for Edmonton’s worst road,” Schindelka said.

“Beyond that, we’re also looking for Edmonton’s worst sidewalk, because I’ve heard complaints about that too — and Edmonton’s worst alleys

For him, the issue is something everyone can relate to firsthand.

“I’ve become quite a good slalom driver over the last few months — avoiding potholes and manhole covers,” Schindelka said.

For Hlady, the potholes are a symptom of a bigger problem at city hall.

“We’ve had large capital projects in this city that have kind of taken over the budget for a long time, and that’s one area that’s been sorely neglected,” he said.

“We keep losing core services.”

Edmontonians are encouraged to enter the contest by emailing photos showing the damage to edmontonsworstroad@gmail.com.

“Just send those in — for two reasons: One: it highlights a problem that we’ve had at city hall,” Hlady said. “The other is that if you’ve sent these pictures to 311 and nothing’s been addressed, it does get you some attention as well.”

The five council candidates will judge the submissions in July and select winners.

As a prize, the people with the best entries will win gift certificates to a local business of their choice.

Election day is on Oct. 18.