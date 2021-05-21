Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - California wildfires threaten Santa Barbara homes, workplaces

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Upgrades to gym at North Okanagan high school hit ‘major snag’

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 21, 2021 7:31 pm
An aerial view of Pleasant Valley Secondary School in Armstrong, B.C. View image in full screen
An aerial view of Pleasant Valley Secondary School in Armstrong, B.C. Google Maps

Renovations to a North Okanagan high school gym have hit a stumbling block.

This week, School District 83 Superintendent Peter Jory said work to retrofit the gym at Pleasant Valley Secondary School in Armstrong, B.C., has revealed that fire damage repairs from the 1970s weren’t properly finished.

Jory says that damage needs to be fixed, which he called “a major snag.”

Now, the question is what those repair costs will be, with Jory adding “there may even need to be a full gym replacement.”

Read more: Clinics better than schools for COVID-19 vaccinations, Henry says

In a school district synopsis that included other SD 83 news, Jory said the extent of the problem has not been fully detailed, but that “it is known that the gym will not be available for use, and other arrangements are being investigated and will have to be made for the fall.”

Story continues below advertisement

SD 83 secretary-treasurer and CFO Alanna Cameron added it is still early, and the full scope of the required work is not yet known, but noted the school district has been in touch with the province and have been assured “we will be sent a life raft.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. won’t use schools to immunize 12- to 17-year-olds against COVID-19' B.C. won’t use schools to immunize 12- to 17-year-olds against COVID-19
B.C. won’t use schools to immunize 12- to 17-year-olds against COVID-19 – May 13, 2021

“Once we know the cost, we’ll get a more definitive direction from the Ministry (of Education),” said Cameron. “I’m confident will we get some funding help.”

Trending Stories

The gym’s retrofit included getting new bleachers, a new floor and a ‘rebranding’ of the school’s logo and colours.

Read more: ‘The time has come:’ Morden, Man., mayor calls on hockey team to change name

The school’s new name will be the Hawks.

Story continues below advertisement

The previous names were Saints for the boys and Sinners for the girls.

Click to play video: 'B.C. teachers are critical of the province’s vaccine rollout for kids 12-17' B.C. teachers are critical of the province’s vaccine rollout for kids 12-17
B.C. teachers are critical of the province’s vaccine rollout for kids 12-17

The gym was scheduled to be closed for part of May and June, with classes being held outside and in other areas. It was slated to reopen in September.

More information about the gym is expected at a meeting next month.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagan tagEducation tagNorth Okanagan tagArmstrong tagsouthern interior tagBC Southern Interior tagSchool District 83 tagSD 83 tagPleasant Valley Secondary School taggym retrofit taggym upgrades tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers