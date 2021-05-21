Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Women charged after shots fired at Winnipeg home

By Juliana Vannucci Global News
Posted May 21, 2021 5:37 pm
Two women have been charged after police say shots were fired at home in Charleswood early Thursday. View image in full screen
Two women have been charged after police say shots were fired at home in Charleswood early Thursday. Pixabay

A pair of women are facing charges after police say shots were fired at a home in the Charleswood neighbourhood early Thursday.

Winnipeg police responded to a call in the 100 block of Windmill Way around 4 a.m.

Read more: Suspect arrested, charged in Winnipeg’s 8th murder of the year

In a release Friday, police said two female suspects carried multiple weapons and opened fire at a residential unit, before fleeing in a vehicle.

They said three people were inside of the home at the time, but no one was hit.

Officers later found a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of Barker Boulevard and took two women into custody.

During a search of the vehicle officers found a .22-caliber rifle, a large machete, a can of bear spray and nearly three ounces of methamphetamine with a street value of $1,700, police say.

Read more: Winnipeg woman charged in Easter Sunday carjacking

A 32-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman, both from Winnipeg, face multiple charges and members of the major crimes unit continue to investigate.

Police said the relationship between suspects and occupants of the residence is unknown.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shooting tagWinnipeg police tagWinnipeg crime tagWinnipeg shooting tagCharleswood taghouse shot tagWindmill Way tag

