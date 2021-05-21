Women charged after shots fired at Winnipeg home

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of women are facing charges after police say shots were fired at a home in the Charleswood neighbourhood early Thursday.

Winnipeg police responded to a call in the 100 block of Windmill Way around 4 a.m.

In a release Friday, police said two female suspects carried multiple weapons and opened fire at a residential unit, before fleeing in a vehicle.

They said three people were inside of the home at the time, but no one was hit.

Two women, aged 22 & 32, have been charged with weapon-related offences after a residence in the Westdale neighbourhood was shot at. Officers seized a .22 calibre rifle, a machete, a can of bear spray and methamphetamine. Media release: https://t.co/0uUlU6gST1 — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 21, 2021

Officers later found a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of Barker Boulevard and took two women into custody.

During a search of the vehicle officers found a .22-caliber rifle, a large machete, a can of bear spray and nearly three ounces of methamphetamine with a street value of $1,700, police say.

A 32-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman, both from Winnipeg, face multiple charges and members of the major crimes unit continue to investigate.

Police said the relationship between suspects and occupants of the residence is unknown.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

