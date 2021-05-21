Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

‘No evidence’: Researcher behind ‘anti-Alberta’ inquiry backs off assertion

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 21, 2021 1:44 pm
Energy blogger Vivian Krause speaks at the #thenorthmatters LNG forum in Kitimat, BC, May 2, 2018. View image in full screen
Energy blogger Vivian Krause speaks at the #thenorthmatters LNG forum in Kitimat, BC, May 2, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Robin Rowland

A researcher whose work helped prompt Alberta’s inquiry into anti-oilsands campaigns seems to have backed away from one of her major allegations.

Vivian Krause says she has never accused U.S. charitable foundations of trying to landlock Canadian oil to specifically benefit American competitors.

Read more: Kenney government launches inquiry into foreign-funded groups that criticize Alberta’s oil industry

That suggestion has been repeated numerous times by Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and other members of the United Conservative government as a justification for the $3.5-million inquiry.

Click to play video: 'Researcher argues anti-Alberta oil campaign not about environment' Researcher argues anti-Alberta oil campaign not about environment
Story continues below advertisement

In a series of social media posts this week, Krause says she has no evidence of such collusion.

Trending Stories

She says her concern is that anti-oilsands campaigns may have unintentionally allowed U.S oil production to increase and didn’t benefit the environment.

Read more: ‘A witch hunt’: Critics question intentions of Kenney’s anti-oil sands inquiry

In a 2016 piece written for the Financial Post, Krause wrote that anti-pipeline activism says it’s about climate change but is really about U.S. economic protectionism.

She has also written that she has inquired whether it is legal for U.S. charities to try to influence the price of oil in that country by landlocking Canada’s product.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Alberta Oil tagoilsands tagAlberta oilsands tagCanada oil tagVivian Krause tagcanada oilsands tagAnti-Alberta oil inquiry tagVivian Krause Alberta oil tagVivian Krause Canada oil tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers