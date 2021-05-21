Families will seek Iran’s assets after court rules Flight 752 downing was act of terror, lawyer says

Send this page to someone via email

A lawyer representing families in Canada who lost loved ones in the Flight 752 tragedy said Friday he would seek out Iran’s assets around the world after the Ontario court ruled the downing of the airliner was an act of terrorism.

At a news conference, Mark Arnold said the civil case against Iran, which the court found had intentionally targeted the passenger plane with missiles, would move next to deciding the damages owed to families, and then collecting.

“We are looking for whatever Iranian assets we can find in Canada,” Arnold told reporters.

“I’m not about to disclose the information we have on Canadian assets of Iran, but we know where they are and will get them once we have a final court decision.”

Aside from assets in Canada, Iran also has tankers on the high seas that could be seized and sold to compensate the families, he said, although he added he hoped the Canadian government would instead pressure Tehran to pay up.

Arnold represents four families who have sued Iran, its Revolutionary Guard and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei for the Jan. 8, 2020 missile attacks that brought down Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 as it was leaving Tehran airport.

While Iran has claimed the missile strikes were the result of human error amid tensions after a U.S. airstrike killed the leader of Iran’s Quds Force, the Ontario Superior Court ruled Thursday they were “intentional” and an “act of terrorism.”

The decision was critical because it not only dismissed Iran’s version of events, but also lifted Iran’s state immunity, allowing the families to seek civil damages. Under Canadian law, states cannot benefit from state immunity over acts of terrorism.

The Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims said in a statement the ruling “reaffirms the families’ understanding that the attack was an intentional act of terrorism, and that the Iranian regime must be held accountable.”

“This judgment is an important step towards truth and justice, and it underscores the importance of all governments that represent the interest of victims’ families taking concrete actions to hold the perpetrators to account.”

Responding through its state-controlled media, Iran’s foreign ministry said the Canadian court lacked jurisdiction on the matter and stuck to its narrative that its air defenses had mistaken the passenger jet for an attacking military aircraft.

But the families argued in court the plane was shot down in retaliation for the U.S. killing of Qassem Soleimani, who headed the Quds Force, the branch of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps that arms, trains and finances militants in Iraq, Lebanon and elsewhere.

The court agreed, citing experts and reports, including one by former public safety minister Ralph Goodale, which argued it was inconceivable Iran could mistake a passenger plane departing Tehran for an incoming military aircraft or missile.

Speaking to reporters, Arnold challenged the Iranian regime to argue its case in court. As it has done in the past, Iran has so far declined to participate in the civil action, despite having been served with the statement of claim by Global Affairs Canada.

Asked Thursday to comment on the decision, Global Affairs Canada has not yet responded.

Arnold was critical of the Canadian government, saying it had been “opaque and unhelpful” with the civil case, and said it had taken five court appearances and eight months before GAC served the court papers on the Iranian regime.

Canada broke off diplomatic relations with Iran in 2012.

That same year, Canada passed the Justice for Victims of Terrorism Act, which allows terror victims to use the courts to collect damages from state sponsors of terrorism.

Victims of terrorist groups sponsored by Iran collected millions worth of Iran’s assets in Canada in 2019.

