Ontarians will be able to get receipt of 1st, 2nd COVID-19 vaccinations online May 25

The Ontario government says residents will be able to access proof of their COVID-19 vaccination online starting May 25.

Ontarians will be able to log in to the provincial portal at Ontario.ca to get a PDF copy of their vaccination receipt for both their first and second shots.

So far, more than 7.7 million vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario with 495,757 people fully vaccinated with two shots. Between 100 to 150 thousand doses are being given daily.

Ontario also announced that those who received the first shot of AstraZeneca will be able to get their second dose after the vaccine was temporarily paused due to rare blood clotting.

For the first time, the percentage of Canadians who have received their first COVID-19 vaccine has surpassed the United States — 48.573 per cent of Canadians vs. 48.2 per cent of Americans.

However, Canada still lags well behind the U.S. in terms of two-dose coverage as it continues to ramp up vaccinations.

In a recent poll last week by Leger, 80 per cent of Canadians supported a COVID-19 vaccine passport for travel. However, a proof of vaccination is currently not required for Canadian travel or for other aspects of Canadian life at the moment.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau previously said that COVID-19 vaccine certificates are ‘to be expected’ as part of the pandemic but there was no definitive answer on if it would be mandatory.

— With files from Katie Dangerfield, Emerald Bensadoun & The Canadian Press.