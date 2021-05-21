Pfizer allocates 2 billion vaccine doses to poorer countries through COVAX

Pfizer and BionTech will deliver through the international vaccine-sharing facility COVAX some of the 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses it announced on Friday as new supplies for low- and middle-income countries.
The doses will be allocated “through bilateral agreements, agreements with supranational organizations as well as our partnership with COVAX,” a Pfizer spokesman said.
Earlier on Friday a BioNTech spokeswoman said: “We are currently still evaluating this.”
