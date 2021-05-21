SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
World

Pfizer allocates 2 billion vaccine doses to poorer countries through COVAX

By Staff Reuters
Posted May 21, 2021 11:01 am
COVID-19: World Health Organization renews plea for 10M vaccine doses for COVAX program
WATCH: World Health Organization renews plea for 10M vaccine doses for COVAX program – Apr 1, 2021

Pfizer and BionTech will deliver through the international vaccine-sharing facility COVAX some of the 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses it announced on Friday as new supplies for low- and middle-income countries.

Read more: WHO asks rich countries to donate COVID-19 jabs instead of vaccinating kids

The doses will be allocated “through bilateral agreements, agreements with supranational organizations as well as our partnership with COVAX,” a Pfizer spokesman said.

Trending Stories

Earlier on Friday a BioNTech spokeswoman said: “We are currently still evaluating this.”

Canada remains 'committed' to COVAX vaccine-sharing program, Trudeau says
Canada remains 'committed' to COVAX vaccine-sharing program, Trudeau says – Feb 19, 2021
© 2021 Reuters
