Canada

More than 500 WestJet employees unionize in Calgary and Vancouver

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 21, 2021 10:45 am
A WestJet Airlines Boeing 737 Max aircraft taxis to a gate after arriving at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday, January 21, 2021. View image in full screen
A WestJet Airlines Boeing 737 Max aircraft taxis to a gate after arriving at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday, January 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

More than 500 WestJet employees in Vancouver and Calgary announced Friday morning they have unionized.

The airport agents, which include baggage handlers, at Calgary and Vancouver’s international airports will be represented by Unifor.

Read more: Airline industry group urges Canada to follow U.K.’s lead, plan restart for air travel

The 531 WestJet workers join more than 7,000 other unionized airline workers with Unifor under carriers like Air Canada and Air Canada Jazz.

Unifor organizing director Kellie Scanlan said conversations with WestJet workers had been going on prior to the pandemic, and moved online after COVID-19 hit.

Click to play video: 'WestJet announces 1,000 job cuts as aviation industry calls on feds to do more' WestJet announces 1,000 job cuts as aviation industry calls on feds to do more
WestJet announces 1,000 job cuts as aviation industry calls on feds to do more – Jan 8, 2021

The union said workplace organization has been part of the successful lobbying effort for financial support for the airline industry from the federal government amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Unifor is one of Canada’s largest private sector unions and represents more than 300,000 workers across the country.

