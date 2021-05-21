Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Car hits house, severs gas line on Maitland Street in London, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted May 21, 2021 10:49 am
Fire crews say a vehicle struck a house at 122 Maitland Street Friday morning. View image in full screen
Fire crews say a vehicle struck a house at 122 Maitland Street Friday morning. Sawyer Bogdan/980 CFPL

London fire crews are in the area of Maitland and Hill streets after a vehicle struck a house and an air conditioning unit, severing a gas line.

According to a tweet posted by the London Fire Department at 9:41 a.m. Friday, an evacuation is in progress and power outages are affecting a wide area.

Map by London Hydro showing a wide power outage in downtown London.
Map by London Hydro showing a wide power outage in downtown London. London Hydro

Fire crews say a vehicle struck a house at 122 Maitland St.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

They say no one is trapped.

Read more: $100K in damage caused during ‘suspicious’ barn fire: London, Ont., police

It’s unclear how many homes are impacted by the power outage.

Police say the driver of the vehicle has been taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the crash.

More to come. 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London tagPower Outage tagLondon Fire tagLondon Fire Department tagGas Line tagmaitland street tagGas line severed tagLondon downtown tagLondon fire power outage car gas line tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers