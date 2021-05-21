Car hits house, severs gas line on Maitland Street in London, Ont.

London fire crews are in the area of Maitland and Hill streets after a vehicle struck a house and an air conditioning unit, severing a gas line.
According to a tweet posted by the London Fire Department at 9:41 a.m. Friday, an evacuation is in progress and power outages are affecting a wide area.
Fire crews say a vehicle struck a house at 122 Maitland St.
They say no one is trapped.
It’s unclear how many homes are impacted by the power outage.
Police say the driver of the vehicle has been taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Investigators are looking into the cause of the crash.
More to come.
