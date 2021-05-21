Car hits house, severs gas line on Maitland Street in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

London fire crews are in the area of Maitland and Hill streets after a vehicle struck a house and an air conditioning unit, severing a gas line.

According to a tweet posted by the London Fire Department at 9:41 a.m. Friday, an evacuation is in progress and power outages are affecting a wide area.

Map by London Hydro showing a wide power outage in downtown London. London Hydro

Fire crews say a vehicle struck a house at 122 Maitland St.

Story continues below advertisement

They say no one is trapped.

It’s unclear how many homes are impacted by the power outage.

Police say the driver of the vehicle has been taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the crash.

More to come.

Fire crews continue to monitor situation on Maitland St #ldnont pic.twitter.com/ctiPxQrNBH — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) May 21, 2021