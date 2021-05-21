Indigenous Manitobans can make appointments for second dose of vaccine Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Indigenous Manitobans who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at least 21 days ago will be eligible to set up appointments for dose number two beginning Monday.

“Throughout the second and third waves of this pandemic, we have seen First Nations people make up 40 to 60 per cent of all COVID-19 admissions to intensive care units,” said Dr. Marcia Anderson, public health lead with the First Nations Pandemic Response Coordination Team.

“Of these First Nations people, currently two-thirds of them live outside of First Nations communities and mostly in urban environments. That is why it is so important to get our communities — both on- and off-reserve — fully vaccinated as soon as possible.

“Getting fully vaccinated will not only provide a greater level of protection to the individual, but to their family members and loved ones too.”

Eligible Manitobans can receive their second dose at a different clinic than where they received their first dose, but it needs to be the same type of vaccine.

For those who received a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, they can get the second dose 21 days later. If they’ve received a first dose of Moderna, it’s a 28-day waiting period for the second dose.

The province will be booking appointments at supersites, pop-up clinics and urban Indigenous clinics as of 11:45 a.m. Monday, by calling 1-844-626-8222 (1-844-MAN-VACC). People can also book online.

“This approach to second-dose eligibility will benefit all Manitobans,” said Dr. Joss Reimer of the province’s vaccine task force.

“Our data has shown that First Nations people are more vulnerable to the virus for a number of systemic reasons and we’re seeing First Nations people are being admitted to hospital more frequently.

“The more people we can fully vaccinate, the safer our communities will be and we expect the strain will ease on our healthcare system.”

