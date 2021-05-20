SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Officials warn of increased COVID-19 exposure at Saskatoon airport screening

By Tyler Marr Global News
Posted May 20, 2021 10:09 pm
An empty Saskatoon airport. COVID-19 has brought air travel to a near halt. View image in full screen
An empty Saskatoon airport. COVID-19 has brought air travel to a near halt. File Photo/ Global News

Health officials are warning of an increased risk of exposure to a COVID-19 variant at Saskatoon’s airport.

A press release from the Saskatchewan Health Authority said anyone who went through screening at the John G. Diefenbaker International Airport on May 14 and 15 from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m., and May 16 from 5 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after exposure.

People should seek testing immediately should symptoms begin.

According to a government of Saskatchewan website, an outbreak was declared among screening officers on May 18.

In non-household settings, an outbreak is confirmed when two or more people test positive for COVID-19.

