Officials warn of increased COVID-19 exposure at Saskatoon airport screening

Health officials are warning of an increased risk of exposure to a COVID-19 variant at Saskatoon’s airport.
A press release from the Saskatchewan Health Authority said anyone who went through screening at the John G. Diefenbaker International Airport on May 14 and 15 from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m., and May 16 from 5 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after exposure.
People should seek testing immediately should symptoms begin.
According to a government of Saskatchewan website, an outbreak was declared among screening officers on May 18.
In non-household settings, an outbreak is confirmed when two or more people test positive for COVID-19.View link »
