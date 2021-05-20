Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Peterborough staycation: Things to do close to home this Victoria Day long weekend

By Caley Bedore Global News
Posted May 20, 2021 7:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Peterborough staycation: Long weekend ideas while staying close to home' Peterborough staycation: Long weekend ideas while staying close to home
The May long weekend is known as the unofficial start to summer, often marked with a trip to cottage country. But, with travel restrictions in place things this year are expected to look a little bit different. Caley Bedore has more on some weekend ideas - 'staycation' style.

Victoria Day long weekend is often dubbed the unofficial start to summer, with many making the trek to a campsite or cottage. But, with travel restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, things will look a little bit different this year.

That doesn’t mean you can’t still have a good time hanging at home with your household. Here are some ideas to make the most of this year’s staycation.

Visit a local farmers’ market 

Many municipalities run outdoor farmers’ markets where you can not only spend a bit of time outside, but also pick up some weekend food essentials while supporting local producers.

Find a market near you on the Ontario Find a Farmers’ Market website.

Read more: ‘We have been waiting so long for this:’ Lethbridge Farmers’ Market kickstarts weekend

Story continues below advertisement

Visit a Provincial Park

While outdoor sports and recreation amenities are closed under the current lockdown, provincial parks are still open for day-use activities.

“The parks are available for things like walking and hiking and birding so we continue to provide those facilities and services for our visitors,” said Sarah McMichael-Chen, social media coordinator for Ontario Parks.

Click to play video: 'Ontario health minister lays out details of three-step reopening plan' Ontario health minister lays out details of three-step reopening plan
Ontario health minister lays out details of three-step reopening plan

“So if you’re looking for something to do and there is a local park in your area, it is a great opportunity to visit.”

Trending Stories

Read more: 2021 shaping up to be a busy year for Ontario campsites and parks

She said to check the online parks locator site to view which amenities are offered at which parks and be sure to continue to follow provincial safety guidelines.

Story continues below advertisement

While overnight camping isn’t available under the restrictions as of May 20, McMichael-Chen said you can still book a site for later in the summer.

She said some campsites are still available, but you might want to keep checking in and look at less popular parks as well.

“Everyone is very eager to get out there so we recommend that you maybe check back, look at a few different parks and check for cancellations if you’re looking for a site last minute,” she said.

Have a backyard campout

If you’re all packed up with no where to go, how about setting up in your own backyard?

Read more: Home for coronavirus: What to do with your kids during the outbreak

You can try BBQ smores and lawn games with your household (and can head inside if you change your mind).

Click to play video: 'Most wanted toys and games this spring' Most wanted toys and games this spring
Most wanted toys and games this spring – Apr 13, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagCamping tagLong Weekend tagFarmers Market tagthings to do tagwhat to do taglong weekend activities tagbackyard activities taghiking spots tagstaycation activities tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers