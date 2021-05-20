Peterborough staycation: Things to do close to home this Victoria Day long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Victoria Day long weekend is often dubbed the unofficial start to summer, with many making the trek to a campsite or cottage. But, with travel restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, things will look a little bit different this year.

That doesn’t mean you can’t still have a good time hanging at home with your household. Here are some ideas to make the most of this year’s staycation.

Visit a local farmers’ market

Many municipalities run outdoor farmers’ markets where you can not only spend a bit of time outside, but also pick up some weekend food essentials while supporting local producers.

Find a market near you on the Ontario Find a Farmers’ Market website.

Visit a Provincial Park

While outdoor sports and recreation amenities are closed under the current lockdown, provincial parks are still open for day-use activities.

“The parks are available for things like walking and hiking and birding so we continue to provide those facilities and services for our visitors,” said Sarah McMichael-Chen, social media coordinator for Ontario Parks.

“So if you’re looking for something to do and there is a local park in your area, it is a great opportunity to visit.”

She said to check the online parks locator site to view which amenities are offered at which parks and be sure to continue to follow provincial safety guidelines.

While overnight camping isn’t available under the restrictions as of May 20, McMichael-Chen said you can still book a site for later in the summer.

She said some campsites are still available, but you might want to keep checking in and look at less popular parks as well.

“Everyone is very eager to get out there so we recommend that you maybe check back, look at a few different parks and check for cancellations if you’re looking for a site last minute,” she said.

Have a backyard campout

If you’re all packed up with no where to go, how about setting up in your own backyard?

You can try BBQ smores and lawn games with your household (and can head inside if you change your mind).

