Nova Scotia reports 65 new COVID-19 cases, more than 180 recoveries

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the lowest number of single-day cases since April 25.

The number of hospitalizations has decreased, too: 87 people are now in hospital, down from 101 on Wednesday. 20 people remain in intensive care.

There have also been 184 new recoveries, leaving an active case count of 1,143.

“As we fight this third wave, I want to encourage Nova Scotians to keep up their efforts and continue to make the right choices,” said Premier Iain Rankin in a release. “Our cases are trending downward and we hope that this continues. But it will only happen if we stay home whenever possible, wear a mask, keep our distance, wash our hands, get tested and get vaccinated when it is our turn.”

Nova Scotia Health’s labs completed 7,846 tests on Wednesday, the highest number of single-day tests processed since May 14, when 10,416 tests were done. The province’s all-time record was 19,305 tests on May 3.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the new cases, there are 41 in the central health zone, 15 in the eastern zone, seven in the northern zone and two in the western zone.

The release said one of the central zone cases involves a staff member at Glasgow Hall, a long-term care facility in Dartmouth. As well, another case was reported at the My Cape Breton Home for Seniors in North Sydney.

“At the direction of public health and as an added precaution, residents and staff from the affected units at both facilities are being tested,” the release said. “Most residents have been fully vaccinated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.”

While most of the community spread of COVID-19 so far has been contained to the central health zone, the province has now confirmed there is community spread in Sydney as well.

The northern and western zones continue to be monitored for community spread, though there are “some areas of concern,” especially in Bridgewater, New Minas and Kentville. COVID-19 testing has been increased in these areas.

Story continues below advertisement

As of May 19, 463,526 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 40,495 second doses.

On Thursday, the province lowered the age eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to include all Nova Scotians aged 25 and older.

Shutdown extended

On Wednesday, Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin said the province would be extending its shutdown until at least the second week of June as it tries to get its COVID-19 numbers down.

That means students won’t be returning to in-school learning this year and limits on gathering and travel within the province will remain in place.

“We need to continue to follow these restrictions, so they will remain in place. And if we do that, then we’ll be able to be in a better place come mid-June,” said Rankin.