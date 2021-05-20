Menu

Canada

COVID-19: Ontario man illegally travelling to Newfoundland stopped for drunk driving in N.S.

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted May 20, 2021 11:40 am
Click to play video: 'Rotational workers encounter difficulties with travel application process' Rotational workers encounter difficulties with travel application process
Nova Scotia's new travel application process has only been active for a few days, and already, rotational workers tell reporter Elizabeth McSheffrey, they're encountering problems with the system. They say they're worried it could impact their ability to get home, while Premier Iain Rankin says he's trying to find out if the process can be simplified.

Police say a 65-year-old man from Ontario illegally travelling to Newfoundland has been ticketed under Nova Scotia’s Health Protection Act after he was arrested in Cape Breton for driving while impaired.

In a release, Cape Breton Regional Police said officers were called at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday after reports of a possibly impaired driver parked at the Marine Atlantic ferry terminal lineup, where employees stopped him from boarding the ferry.

Officers, “noting signs of impairment,” arrested the man and gave him a breathalyzer test. He was charged with impaired driving and driving with a blood alcohol concentration of over 80 mg.

The release said his vehicle was towed from the scene and his licence was automatically suspended.

Police also issued him a summary offence ticket for failing to comply with the Health Protection Act after they confirmed he resides in Etobicoke, Ont., and did not have any documentation to prove his permission to enter the province.

The ticket carries a fine of $2,422, which includes court fees and victim surcharges.

The man was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in provincial court on Thursday.

