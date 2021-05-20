COVID-19: Ontario man illegally travelling to Newfoundland stopped for drunk driving in N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a 65-year-old man from Ontario illegally travelling to Newfoundland has been ticketed under Nova Scotia’s Health Protection Act after he was arrested in Cape Breton for driving while impaired.

In a release, Cape Breton Regional Police said officers were called at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday after reports of a possibly impaired driver parked at the Marine Atlantic ferry terminal lineup, where employees stopped him from boarding the ferry.

Officers, “noting signs of impairment,” arrested the man and gave him a breathalyzer test. He was charged with impaired driving and driving with a blood alcohol concentration of over 80 mg.

The release said his vehicle was towed from the scene and his licence was automatically suspended.

Police also issued him a summary offence ticket for failing to comply with the Health Protection Act after they confirmed he resides in Etobicoke, Ont., and did not have any documentation to prove his permission to enter the province.

Story continues below advertisement

The ticket carries a fine of $2,422, which includes court fees and victim surcharges.

The man was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in provincial court on Thursday.