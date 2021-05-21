Menu

News

Winnipeg’s Main Street Project in urgent need of donations

By Anya Nazeravich CJOB
Posted May 21, 2021 8:05 am
Winnipeg's Main Street Project posted the callout on its Instagram page Wednesday listing the items in need, saying clothes are a priority item right now as the shelves are nearly empty. View image in full screen
Winnipeg's Main Street Project posted the callout on its Instagram page Wednesday listing the items in need, saying clothes are a priority item right now as the shelves are nearly empty. File / Global News

Main Street Project (MSP) in Winnipeg is out with an urgent donation request for clothes and other items.

The community health centre posted the callout on its Instagram page Wednesday listing the items in need, saying clothes are a priority item right now as the shelves are nearly empty.

Some of the items listed include summer hats, shoes and sandals and casual pants in smaller sizes.

MSP is also asking for donations of sunscreen and hygiene products.

Trending Stories

Donations can be made Monday through Friday by appointment. Drop-offs can also be done at Parlour Coffee on Main Street during its business hours.

