Victoria Day 2021: Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge ask residents to be cautious about fireworks

Fireworks are allowed in the cities of Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo over the Victoria Day weekend but both municipalities are asking residents to be cautious about their use.

They are asking residents to consider alternative plans and to stick with their household.

“Residents of the City of Waterloo have done a great job of adjusting to life through the pandemic, and we strongly urge everyone to make another accommodation to maintain personal and community safety,” Waterloo Fire Rescue Chief Richard Hepditch stated.

“We don’t want to put any additional pressure on the healthcare system or emergency responders, so rather than traditional fireworks, we are asking people to celebrate creatively – access age appropriate fireworks videos on YouTube, or use glow sticks, observe physical distancing and celebrate responsibly.”

Kitchener is warning residents that bylaw officers will be out and enforcing current pandemic rules.

This is one of the few times that residents of Kitchener are allowed to set off fireworks as regulations only allow them on Victoria Day, Canada Day and Diwali, and the day immediately before and after these holidays.

None of the cities will be putting on firework displays for the second straight year.

“Fireworks cannot be set off in municipal parks, sports fields, laneways, or on school board property,” the City of Waterloo said.

Cambridge also noted: “to avoid an increase in COVID-19 cases, residents are advised to limit celebrations to only individual households, wear a mask, and practice distancing when in public spaces.”