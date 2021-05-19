Menu

Canada

Victoria Day 2021: Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge ask residents to be cautious about fireworks

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 19, 2021 2:49 pm
Fireworks and drones illuminate the night sky over London as they form a light display as London's normal New Year's Eve fireworks display was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic Thursday Dec. 31, 2020. View image in full screen
Fireworks and drones illuminate the night sky over London as they form a light display as London's normal New Year's Eve fireworks display was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic Thursday Dec. 31, 2020. Victoria Jones/PA via AP

Fireworks are allowed in the cities of Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo over the Victoria Day weekend but both municipalities are asking residents to be cautious about their use.

They are asking residents to consider alternative plans and to stick with their household.

Read more: Victoria Day 2021 — 75 Beer Stores across Ontario to open Monday, LCBO stores closed

“Residents of the City of Waterloo have done a great job of adjusting to life through the pandemic, and we strongly urge everyone to make another accommodation to maintain personal and community safety,” Waterloo Fire Rescue Chief Richard Hepditch stated.

“We don’t want to put any additional pressure on the healthcare system or emergency responders, so rather than traditional fireworks, we are asking people to celebrate creatively – access age appropriate fireworks videos on YouTube, or use glow sticks, observe physical distancing and celebrate responsibly.” 

Kitchener is warning residents that bylaw officers will be out and enforcing current pandemic rules.

This is one of the few times that residents of Kitchener are allowed to set off fireworks as regulations only allow them on Victoria Day, Canada Day and Diwali, and the day immediately before and after these holidays.

Read more: COVID-19 — Doug Ford extends Ontario’s stay-at-home order until June 2

None of the cities will be putting on firework displays for the second straight year.

“Fireworks cannot be set off in municipal parks, sports fields, laneways, or on school board property,” the City of Waterloo said.

Cambridge also noted: “to avoid an increase in COVID-19 cases, residents are advised to limit celebrations to only individual households, wear a mask, and practice distancing when in public spaces.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
