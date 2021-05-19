COVID-19: Manitoba reports 4 new deaths, 402 new cases, 80 in ICU with virus

Send this page to someone via email

Another four Manitobans with COVID-19 have died and health officials say a record-setting 80 patients are currently in ICU with the virus.

The latest health data came Wednesday afternoon after the province confirmed two critically-ill COVID-19 patients had to be moved to hospital in Thunder Bay Tuesday over concerns Manitoba’s ICUs were about to hit capacity.

The latest COVID-19 numbers were released later than usual Wednesday afternoon, due to what the province called technical issues.

That mean reporters weren’t able to ask questions of health officials about the data at a 12:30 p.m. press conference held to give an update on vaccination efforts.

In an email to Global News, a Shared Health spokesperson said Manitoba ICUs admitted 34 COVID-19 patients in a 96-hour period between May 13 and 17.

“Over the past week, Manitoba’s hospitals have been dealing with a significant increase in admissions, to both medicine units and ICUs,” the spokesperson said.

“The compounding effect of multiple days of admissions well over the norm and far beyond what we experienced during wave two has placed extreme strain on our staffing resources.”

The province said there were 70 patients in Manitoba ICUs connected to COVID-19 Tuesday.

The number of patients in hospital as a result of COVID-19 also rose Wednesday. On Tuesday health officials said 278 hospitalizations were connected to the virus.

There were 293 hospitalizations connected to COVID-19 reported Wednesday.

All four of the deaths announced Wednesday are connected to variants of concern, officials said. Since March 2020, 1,016 Manitobans with COVID-19 have died.

The latest victims include two men, one in his 40s and another in his 60s, as well as a woman in her 80s, all from from the Winnipeg area, and a woman in her 80s from the Southern Health region.

Meanwhile another 402 new infections were reported across the province as of Wednesday morning.

As has been the case for weeks, the majority of new cases — 252 — were reported in the Winnipeg Health region.

Another 50 cases were found in the Southern Health region, 42 cases were reported in the Southern Health region, 40 new infections came from the Interlake-Eastern Health region, and 18 cases were reported in the Northern Health region.

One previously announced case has been removed due to a data correction, health officials said, leaving Manitoba’s total case count at 46,314.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 13.5 per cent provincially and 15.1 per cent in Winnipeg.

There are currently 4,550 active cases of the novel coronavirus in Manitoba, according to provincial data.

