2 children fall out of windows in Brampton in separate incidents hours apart: Peel police

Send this page to someone via email

Two children have fallen out of windows in separate incidents hours apart in Brampton on Tuesday, Peel police say.

Emergency services responded to the first call in the area of Pickard Lane and Banting Crescent just after 11:30 a.m.

Police said the child was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Officers then responded to a report of another child falling from a residential window in the area of Fanshawe and Somerset drives just after 2 p.m.

Peel paramedics said they transported a two-year-old boy to Toronto’s SickKids hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the incident was an “unfortunate circumstance” and was not “criminal in nature.”

There is no word yet as to how both children fell or how far they fell.

Story continues below advertisement

UPDATE

– Child has non-life threatening injuries

– It has been determined that this was an unfortunate circumstance and is not criminal in nature

– #PRP are clearing the scene — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) May 18, 2021

UPDATE

– Fanshawe Dr/ Somerset Dr #Brampton — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) May 18, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

UPDATE:

– Correction : Pickard Ln/ Banting Cres

– Child in life threatening condition

– No further Information — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) May 18, 2021