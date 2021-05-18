Menu

Canada

2 children fall out of windows in Brampton in separate incidents hours apart: Peel police

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted May 18, 2021 4:06 pm
Emergency services responded to the first call in the area of Pickard Lane and Banting Crescent just after 11:30 a.m. View image in full screen
Emergency services responded to the first call in the area of Pickard Lane and Banting Crescent just after 11:30 a.m. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Two children have fallen out of windows in separate incidents hours apart in Brampton on Tuesday, Peel police say.

Emergency services responded to the first call in the area of Pickard Lane and Banting Crescent just after 11:30 a.m.

Police said the child was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Officers then responded to a report of another child falling from a residential window in the area of Fanshawe and Somerset drives just after 2 p.m.

Peel paramedics said they transported a two-year-old boy to Toronto’s SickKids hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the incident was an “unfortunate circumstance” and was not “criminal in nature.”

There is no word yet as to how both children fell or how far they fell.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
