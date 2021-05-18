Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 death toll up to 522, new daily cases the lowest in 2 months

Three COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Saskatchewan on Tuesday, bringing the province’s total up to 522 since the pandemic began.

All of the recently deceased were in their 70s with one reported from the far north east zone and two from Saskatoon, according to a press release.

Health officials said on Tuesday there were 129 new cases, bringing the overall infection total in Saskatchewan to 44,841. This is the lowest amount of new daily infections since March 18, when 116 were reported.

The seven-day average of new daily infections is down to 187 from 195 on Monday.

According to the provincial government, 124 new cases involving variants of concern (VOC) have been identified in Saskatchewan with the total (9,467) cases reported as follows: far north west (209), far north east (18), north west (422), north central (293), north east (55), Saskatoon (1,336), central west (101), central east (475), Regina (4,428), south west (322), south central (681) and south east (978) zones. The residences of 149 VOC cases are pending.

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 142 patients with COVID-19: 115 are receiving inpatient care and 27 are in intensive care.

Active cases, which are total cases minus recoveries and deaths, now sit at 1,825 in Saskatchewan, according to the press release. This is the lowest number reported since March 27, when there were 1,817 active cases in the province.

The total number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to 42,494 following 269 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

According to the press release, 2,629 COVID-19 tests were performed on Monday. To date, 827,762 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 608,524 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

Health Minister Paul Merriman and Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, are expected to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province at 3 p.m.

Global News will stream the press conference live on our website.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

