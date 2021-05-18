Manitoba well-represented among Western Canadian Music Awards nominees

Send this page to someone via email

The nominees for the 2021 edition of the Western Canadian Music Awards were released Tuesday and Manitoba artists, venues and industry professionals are well-represented in this year’s crop of hopefuls.

The awards, which can be won by artists from B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon and the Northwest Territories, will be announced this fall — although COVID-19 restrictions mean the usual BreakOut West festival, showcase and music conference that accompanies the awards is moving to February 2022 right here in Winnipeg.

Manitoba’s slate of nominees includes familiar names at award time, like William Prince (Recording of the Year, Roots Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year) and Begonia (Pop Artist of the Year, Recording of the Year), along with some local veterans and newcomers alike.

The video for Prince’s “Gospel First Nation” is also up for an award via directors Martin LaFreniere and Philippe Bellefeuille.

Story continues below advertisement

🥳🥂 Congrats to all our 2021 Western Canadian Music Awards nominees! See the full list here: https://t.co/PUBXUssEST Voting now open for all western Canadian music industry members. pic.twitter.com/cbJ2Lk46Xh — BreakOut West (@BreakOutWest) May 18, 2021

Joining Prince at the top of the list with the most nominations among Manitobans are Kelly Bado (Francophone Artist of the Year, Global Artist of the Year, Recording of the Year), Sebastian Gaskin (Indigenous Artist of the Year, R&B Artist of the Year), and Birthday Cake Media (Impact in Artist Development, Impact in Live Music, Impact in Music Marketing).

Other nominees include doom metal outfit Vagina Witchcraft, jazz artists Jocelyn Gould — who is also up for a 2021 Juno Award — and Will Bonness, and production duo Deadmen.

Full list of Manitoba nominees:

Breakout Artist of the Year — Ariel Posen

Story continues below advertisement

Francophone Artist of the Year — Kelly Bado, Sala

Global Artist of the Year — Casimiro Nhussi, Kelly Bado

Indigenous Artist of the Year — Don Amero, Mattmac, Sebastian Gaskin

Jazz Artist of the Year — Jocelyn Gould, Will Bonness

Metal & Hard Music Artist of the Year — Vagina Witchcraft

Pop Artist of the Year — Begonia

Producer of the Year — Deadmen

R&B Artist of the Year — Sebastian Gaskin

Recording of the Year — Kelly Bado, William Prince, Begonia, The Bros. Landreth

Rock Artist of the Year — Mise En Scene

Roots Artist of the Year — William Prince, Slow Leaves

Songwriters of the Year — William Prince, Stefanie Johnson and Jodi Dunlop (Mise en Scene), Grant Davidson (Slow Leaves)

Spiritual Artist of the Year — Jake Fretz, Steve Bell

Video Director of the Year — Martin LaFreniere and Philippe Bellefeuille

Story continues below advertisement

Excellence in Visual Design — Roberta Landreth

Impact in Artist Development — Birthday Cake

Impact in Live Music — Birthday Cake, Times Change(d) High & Lonesome Club, West End Cultural Centre

Impact in Music Marketing — The Village Idiots, Birthday Cake, West End Cultural Centre

4:08 Winnipeg students win award for rendition of Raffi song in Cree Winnipeg students win award for rendition of Raffi song in Cree – Mar 24, 2021