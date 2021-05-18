Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Quebec can modify part of the Canadian Constitution unilaterally, Trudeau says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 18, 2021 1:46 pm
WATCH: PM Trudeau's full press conference on May 18, 2021.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Quebec can unilaterally modify part of the Canadian Constitution.

The province’s proposed language law reform, introduced last week, seeks to change part of the Constitution to affirm that Quebec is a nation and that its official language is French.

Trudeau told reporters Tuesday the federal government’s initial analysis has concluded provinces can modify the part of the Constitution that applies specifically to them.

READ MORE: Quebec tables sweeping bill to reinforce and protect French language

He says Quebec can alter the Constitution to emphasize that it is a nation and that its official language is French — two things that have already been recognized by the federal government.

Trending Stories

Trudeau says he’s concerned about protecting French in Quebec and in the rest of Canada, and that the Constitution will continue to protect linguistic minorities, particularly anglophones in Quebec.

Story continues below advertisement

The language law reform also includes tougher sign laws and stronger language requirements for schools, governments and businesses, including those in federally regulated industries.

Click to play video: 'Business community fears Quebec’s new language bill' Business community fears Quebec’s new language bill
Business community fears Quebec’s new language bill
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Justin Trudeau tagQuebec politics tagFrancois Legault tagCoalition Avenir Quebec tagBill 101 tagQuebec language debate tagCanadian Constitution tagQuebec French language tagProtecting the French language tagQuebec Bill 96 tagQuebec language reform tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers