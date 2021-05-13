Quebec tables sweeping bill to reinforce and protect French language

Send this page to someone via email

The long-awaited bill clad with extensive measures to strengthen and protect the role of the French language in Quebec is finally being unveiled after months of discussions.

Simon Jolin-Barrette, the minister responsible for the French language, tabled his proposed reform Thursday morning at the provincial legislature in Quebec City.

Bill 96 aims to “reinforce” French as the “common language” in the Quebec nation, he said. It also seeks to change the Canadian Constitution to ensure that French is recognized as the only official language of the province.

“The French language unifies us,” Jolin-Barrette said.

The proposed legislation entails changing parts of the landmark Charter of the French language known as Bill 101, which was first adopted in 1977 by the René Lévesque government. It overhauled the linguistic makeup of the province, though it has been widely hailed and criticized for more than 40 years.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Quebec municipalities concerned over potential loss of bilingual status

The wide-ranging proposed measures are “diverse,” said Jolin-Barrette. The bill contains more than 200 articles that touch on the use of French in the workplace, tighten access to English CEGEPs and expanding access to language classes.

Bill 96 seeks to apply the provisions of the French language charter to small businesses, between 25 to 49 people.

The revamp also includes the creation and appointment of a French language commissioner to oversee the situation in the province. It also seeks to grant new powers to the French-language watchdog, and set new language rules for professional orders.

The latest plan comes as the François Legault government has recently cited concerns over the decline of French in Quebec, particularly in Montreal.

Legault described the bill as reasonable and necessary. As someone who grew up in Montreal’s West Island, the premier says he understands how fragile the status of French is in the province and there is an urgency to act.

“My priority is to protect the French language,” he said.

2:13 Quebec language minister says changes to Bill 101 are not an attack on English Quebec language minister says changes to Bill 101 are not an attack on English – Nov 24, 2020

— With files from The Canadian Press

Advertisement