COVID-19: Outbreak declared at Central East Correctional Centre; HKPR active cases at 77

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay, Ont.

According to the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit, the outbreak is in the jail’s unit 5 and kitchen setting. Case details were not immediately available. The outbreak is designated as being in a “congregate setting.”

Global News Peterborough has requested further details on the outbreak.

It’s the second jail-related outbreak after one was declared May 9 with an OPP offender transport unit in Lindsay with five cases.

Along with the outbreak, the health unit also reported 10 new cases on Tuesday — nine in the City of Kawartha Lakes and one in Northumberland County.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the number of active cases is at 77, up one from Monday. There are 39 active cases in the Kawarthas, 31 in Northumberland and seven in Haliburton County.

There are now 1,696 resolved cases — an additional nine since Monday — of the 1,933 cumulative cases.

The number of variant cases of COVID-19 is up to 531 compared to 522 about 24 hours earlier. Cases include 216 in the Kawarthas, 282 in Northumberland County and 33 in Haliburton County

Outbreaks

Other outbreaks in the health unit’s jurisdiction:

Dairy Queen restaurant in Lindsay: Declared Tuesday, May 11 with four cases, the health unit reported Wednesday.

Staples and Swain law firm on William Street South in Lindsay: Declared May 6, case details not available.

Other data for Tuesday:

Deaths: 73 — unchanged since Wednesday, May 12. Since March 2020, there have been 56 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 16 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

Hospitalized cases: 67 — Unchanged since Monday. Seven people are currently in an area hospital (unchanged since Tuesday) with seven in an intensive care unit (one more since Monday). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported five admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Tuesday, down one from Monday.

