COVID-19: 3 ticketed for weekend anti-lockdown protest in Peterborough

Three more tickets under the Reopening Ontario Act were issued over the weekend by police in Peterborough.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, the tickets were issued in connection with an anti-lockdown protest at Confederation Square on Saturday. It’s estimated about 75 people were in attendance.

The protests have been held each Saturday at the area across from Peterborough City Hall and have resulted in tickets, jncluding four on May 8. Last month, an estimated 600 people attended a protest which featured appearances by Ontario independent MPP Randy Hiller and Maxime Bernier, leader of the federal People’s Party of Canada. Both politicians were among the 15 to date ticketed.

Police also continue to investigate an outdoor religious gathering at Nicholls Oval on Saturday. On May 8, one ticket was issued for exceeding provincial limits for a gathering for a religious service or outside gathering at the park.

“It’s vital that we take this pandemic seriously and do what is needed — stay home and practise public health guidelines such as masking and social distancing,” police stated Tuesday. “We thank our members for serving their community and thank the residents for doing what you can, for staying home so we can get through these challenging times together.”