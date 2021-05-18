Guelph launches pilot for on-street parking payments near hospital

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph is launching a pilot project that drivers can use to pay for on-street parking near the hospital on Delhi Street.

During the six-month test, those parking on Delhi Street, between Emma Street and Guelph General Hospital, can use their smartphone to make a payment.

The city has partnered with a company called Honk, a North American provider of contactless payment for parking.

Drivers can download and use the free Honk app to pay for parking, or tap their smartphone or scan the QR code at one of the eight HonkTAP smart stations outside of the hospital.

The city said the Honk app allows drivers to pay for parking and top up their virtual metre from their smartphone and no paper slip is required to be displayed on the windshield.

The licence plate that is entered in the app is automatically sent to the city’s bylaw officers as proof of payment.

The city confirmed that users can still pay by cash or by credit card in the pay and display machines along Delhi Street.

If the pilot goes well, the city said it will test Honk in other areas of Guelph, such as Westmount Road and the Macdonell Street parking lot.

