Canada

Large Church of God gathering leads to more charges: Aylmer Police

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted May 18, 2021 10:32 am
hildebrandt aylmer View image in full screen
Located southeast of London, Ont., Church of God has been the site of numerous charges related to COVID-19 restrictions throughout the pandemic. via The Church of God at Aylmer/Facebook

Aylmer police have charged three people, and the Church of God, following a large gathering at the church Sunday.

Officers monitored the John Street church Sunday and obtained footage of a large gathering, with a makeshift stage and seating set up for an outdoor service.

Read more: Aylmer, Ont., residents hope to shed lingering COVID-19 misconceptions

According to police, there were more than 400 people at the service, and over 200 vehicles parked at the church.

“Aylmer Police will actively pursue further options to ensure compliance with emergency orders of this particular church and participants in order to protect the community from harm,” police said through a news release Tuesday morning.

Police say a 57-year-old man from Aylmer, a 26-year-old man from Aylmer, and a 26-year-old man from Steinbach, Man., have been charged with failing to comply with the provincial stay-at-home order.

Read more: Church of God in Aylmer, Ont., returns to court following contempt ruling

The church itself has also been charged with failing to comply with the provincial order.

The most recent charges come after a court ruling where the church was ordered to lock its doors, and substantial fines were levied against the church and its pastor.

