Large Church of God gathering leads to more charges: Aylmer Police

Send this page to someone via email

Aylmer police have charged three people, and the Church of God, following a large gathering at the church Sunday.

Officers monitored the John Street church Sunday and obtained footage of a large gathering, with a makeshift stage and seating set up for an outdoor service.

According to police, there were more than 400 people at the service, and over 200 vehicles parked at the church.

“Aylmer Police will actively pursue further options to ensure compliance with emergency orders of this particular church and participants in order to protect the community from harm,” police said through a news release Tuesday morning.

Police say a 57-year-old man from Aylmer, a 26-year-old man from Aylmer, and a 26-year-old man from Steinbach, Man., have been charged with failing to comply with the provincial stay-at-home order.

Story continues below advertisement

The church itself has also been charged with failing to comply with the provincial order.

The most recent charges come after a court ruling where the church was ordered to lock its doors, and substantial fines were levied against the church and its pastor.