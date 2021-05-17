Crews from Ontario, Quebec battling Manitoba wildfires, one family evacuated

Send this page to someone via email

Crews from Ontario and Quebec are in Manitoba helping battle wildfires, which are popping up as quickly as they can be put out.

Between Saturday and Sunday, four fires were extinguished while three more were discovered, according to data from the province.

As of Sunday, 18 wildfires were burning across Manitoba, four of which are considered out of control.

The majority, 15, are in the eastern portion of the province, while three are farther west.

A provincial spokesperson says a family living near the municipality of Glenboro-South Cypress was evacuated as a precaution due to a fire in the CFB Shilo Range and Training Area.

“The area has been designed with already established fireguards or fire breaks which are designed to contain the fire,” the spokesperson told Global News by email.

“The province is responding to one area in the southwest corner of the fire that is outside the CFB training area.”

The community of Carberry and parts of the Trans-Canada Highway may experience heavy smoke, they add.

They say crews are “carefully monitoring” the threat to Spruce Woods Provincial Park, Criddle Vain Provincial Park and Swan Lake First Nation.

Fires elsewhere

The local fire department and Manitoba Wildfire Service are monitoring a wildfire near Netley Creek and Libau, the province says. Efforts are being hindered due to the difficult terrain, but no properties are at risk right now.

The province says “good progress” is being made on the fires at Toniata and the Sandilands.

A fire at Grahamdale has been completely surrounded by a fire guard, and favourable weather is making things easier for crews.

The situation is also said to be improving near Homebrook, but the province says Skownan First Nation, Waterhen, Mallard, and Gypsumville may be experiencing heavy smoke.

Ontario has sent four 10-person teams to help battle the blazes across Manitoba, while Quebec has supplied two water bombers and bird dog aircraft, along with an Air Attack Officer to coordinate the response, and a 20-person group to establish fire lines.

The province says these teams are being deployed as needed across the eastern region.

